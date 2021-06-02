Canton brings back First Friday this week

To kick off summer, the city of Canton is bringing back the harbinger of the season, First Friday, according to a press release.
The monthly block party takes place 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Canton.
Visitors are invited to an evening of music by Rupert’s Orchestra. The local ensemble has a huge and eclectic repertoire performing everything from current Top 40 hits to Motown, R & B, Classic Rock and Big Band Swing.
In addition, shops will remain open late, the restaurants will be waiting to serve hungry patrons and there will be food and beverage vendors along Main Street.
A crowd favorite, the Cruise In, will also be back on a first come, first served basis only.
Information: facebook.com/CantonGAFirstFriday