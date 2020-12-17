Bus stops to be dropped, added to Canton routes

To view the changes: https://bit.ly/3nuIHXp. Comments will be taken here and at 770-345-6238 through Jan. 21. The public input meeting starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Stops to be eliminated, due to low ridership or duplication, are Hickory Flat Highway at Marietta Road; East Marietta Street at Main Street; Jefferson Circle Community; Hasty Elementary School; Waffle House at Canton Marketplace; and both Colonial Village and the Ridge Pine Office Park on Marietta Highway.