Bus stops to be dropped, added to Canton routes

The Cherokee Area Transportation System starts an online comment period Thursday and will hold a public meeting in January on proposed drops and adds to bus stops on Routes 100 and 200 in Canton.
To view the changes: https://bit.ly/3nuIHXp. Comments will be taken here and at 770-345-6238 through Jan. 21. The public input meeting starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
Stops to be eliminated, due to low ridership or duplication, are Hickory Flat Highway at Marietta Road; East Marietta Street at Main Street; Jefferson Circle Community; Hasty Elementary School; Waffle House at Canton Marketplace; and both Colonial Village and the Ridge Pine Office Park on Marietta Highway.
CATS also proposed new stops including Shoal Creek Road at Mashburn Place, and Etowah Industrial Court at the Piolax Corp.; and changes to a number of pick-up locations.