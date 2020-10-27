Bridge work to close Cherokee County road for eight months

Work begins this week in the Ball Ground area to replace a bridge that carries Lower Dowda Mill Road over Sharp Mountain Creek, Cherokee County announced.
The road will be closed to through traffic until June 11, 2021, the county said. A detour will be posted utilizing Upper Dowda Mill Road, Ga. 108, Ga. 515 and Lower Dowda Mill Road.
In July, county commissioners awarded a $984,480 bridge replacement contract to McCarthy Improvement Co.
The existing bridge is a narrow, one-lane steel span with wood decking, no shoulders and posted weight restrictions. The new bridge, a steel truss supporting a concrete deck, will have two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes and shoulders.