‘Be Pro’ careers exhibit coming to Cherokee high schools

“Be Pro Be Proud Georgia,” a traveling workshop encouraging young people to consider high-paying skilled professions – careers not necessarily requiring four-year college degrees – will visit six Cherokee County high schools this fall starting Tuesday in Woodstock.
“We greatly appreciate the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development’s partnership to support our students' future career success, especially in educating them about jobs in the skilled professions,” said Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.
Tour stops are River Ridge High School, Woodstock, Oct. 13-16; Etowah High School, Woodstock, Oct. 19-23; Woodstock High School, Oct. 26-30; Sequoyah High School, Canton, Nov. 2-6; Cherokee High School, Canton, Nov. 9-13; and Creekview High School, Canton, Nov. 16-20.
The Be Pro mobile exhibit and website offer information on 13 skilled professions. Information: https://bit.ly/3nCLJcz