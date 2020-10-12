‘Be Pro’ careers exhibit coming to Cherokee high schools

“We greatly appreciate the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development’s partnership to support our students' future career success, especially in educating them about jobs in the skilled professions,” said Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.

Tour stops are River Ridge High School, Woodstock, Oct. 13-16; Etowah High School, Woodstock, Oct. 19-23; Woodstock High School, Oct. 26-30; Sequoyah High School, Canton, Nov. 2-6; Cherokee High School, Canton, Nov. 9-13; and Creekview High School, Canton, Nov. 16-20.