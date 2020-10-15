Ball Ground invites scarecrows for Main Street

Scarecrows can be displayed along Main Street (Gilmer Ferry Road/Ga. 372) through Nov. 9, the Main Street organization said in a Facebook posting. Each should have a sign with the name of the entry and whoever put it up.

“Scarecrows must be in good taste and constructed to withstand the weather,” Main Street said. They should be family friendly, “whimsical, humorous, mischievous or lovable – NOT frightening. … Scarecrows that reflect controversial, social or political situations will be removed at the discretion of the city.”