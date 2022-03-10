Auditions to be held March 14-15 for Cherokee Theatre comedy

Auditions will be held March 14-15 at 7 p.m. for “In the Rest Room at Rosenbloom’s” by the Cherokee Theatre Company.
Written by Ludmilla Bollo and directed by Anne Gregorie, the contemporary comedy/drama will consist of four female nonequity roles and also female patrons who will have nonspeaking roles.
Auditions for the four primary roles will consist of cold readings at “The Hangar,” 654 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
Resumes are encouraged, but not required.
Performances will be June 10-12 and 17-19 at the Downtown Canton Theatre.
The play “reveals the hopes, dreams and fears of three elderly ladies who spark their lonely lives by meeting daily in the restroom lounge of an outdated downtown department store, and the crazy and touching events that occur the day one of them is supposedly threatened,” according to a Cherokee Theatre Company statement.
Information: CherokeeTheatre.org/auditions
About the Author