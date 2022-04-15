April is Amnesty Month in Woodstock

However, if defendants cannot pay the cost of the citation, they will be allowed to post the failure to appear fee and sign for a new court date to have the case placed back on the court calendar.

If the case is a mandatory court appearance, the defendant will be allowed to post the warrant fee and sign for a new court date to have the case placed back on the court calendar.

The court mailed letters about Amnesty Month to all 1,405 defendants of open cases in failure-to-appear status or with actual warrants.

Amnesty Month will end at 5 p.m. April 29.

Payments may be made by calling 770-592-6030 ext. 7 or at Woodstock Municipal Court, 12453 GA-92 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.