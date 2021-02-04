Application window for Cherokee County PreK program opens Monday

The lottery drawing will be March 17 for the 2021-22 school year of the program, which will offer Georgia Lottery Pre-K classes for 4-year-olds at Ball Ground ES STEM Academy, Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, Oak Grove ES Fine Arts Academy, R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy and Johnston ES Preschool Center

The early start provides parents time to seek options should their 4-year-old not win a spot in the lottery drawing for the program’s limited seats. CCSD’s Ralph Bunche Center also offers Pre-K classes. Space is limited and wait lists are common, but parents can search for all available Lottery-funded Pre-K slots at private providers in their area at http://decal.ga.gov/ProviderSearch/PreK.