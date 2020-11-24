Allatoona Lake seeks seasonal park attendants

The management of Allatoona Lake is seeking persons interested in working with people outdoors to bid on seasonal, paid park attendant contracts for the 2021 camping season.
Bids are sought for March through October and May through September at the Victoria, Payne and Old Highway 41 No. 3 campgrounds, according to a Facebook posting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Campground duties include renting campsites through the recreation.gov system; issuing visitor passes; and checking campgrounds for safety issues. Contractors are offered a full hookup camp site with water, sewer and 50 amp electrical service.
Information: 678-721-6700 and ask for the ranger in charge of campgrounds.