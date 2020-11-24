Allatoona Lake seeks seasonal park attendants

Bids are sought for March through October and May through September at the Victoria, Payne and Old Highway 41 No. 3 campgrounds, according to a Facebook posting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Campground duties include renting campsites through the recreation.gov system; issuing visitor passes; and checking campgrounds for safety issues. Contractors are offered a full hookup camp site with water, sewer and 50 amp electrical service.