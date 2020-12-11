X

Allatoona Lake attendant contracts open for bids

Allatoona Lake attendants are responsible for renting campsites, issuing visitor passes and checking on campground safety. Bids are being taken through Monday, Dec. 21, for 2021 attendant contracts at the Payne Campground.
Allatoona Lake attendants are responsible for renting campsites, issuing visitor passes and checking on campground safety. Bids are being taken through Monday, Dec. 21, for 2021 attendant contracts at the Payne Campground.

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The management of Allatoona Lake invites people to bid on paid, seasonal park attendant contracts for March through September, 2021, at Payne Campground.

Bids are due by Monday, Dec. 21, according to a Facebook posting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bidders must be two-person teams to fulfill contract requirements, and have an RV with a minimum length of 18 feet and a fully operational vehicle.

Successful bidders will get a campsite with full hookups including water, sewer and 50-amp electrical service, as well as access to the recreational opportunities of the lake.

“Campground duties include renting campsites through (the) recreation.gov system, issuing visitor passes, (and) checking campground for safety issues,” the Corps said.

Information: 678-721-6700 or https://bit.ly/3n2uVLt

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.