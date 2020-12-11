Allatoona Lake attendant contracts open for bids

The management of Allatoona Lake invites people to bid on paid, seasonal park attendant contracts for March through September, 2021, at Payne Campground.
Bids are due by Monday, Dec. 21, according to a Facebook posting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bidders must be two-person teams to fulfill contract requirements, and have an RV with a minimum length of 18 feet and a fully operational vehicle.
Successful bidders will get a campsite with full hookups including water, sewer and 50-amp electrical service, as well as access to the recreational opportunities of the lake.
“Campground duties include renting campsites through (the) recreation.gov system, issuing visitor passes, (and) checking campground for safety issues,” the Corps said.
Information: 678-721-6700 or https://bit.ly/3n2uVLt