Allatoona Lake attendant contracts open for bids

Bids are due by Monday, Dec. 21, according to a Facebook posting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bidders must be two-person teams to fulfill contract requirements, and have an RV with a minimum length of 18 feet and a fully operational vehicle.

Successful bidders will get a campsite with full hookups including water, sewer and 50-amp electrical service, as well as access to the recreational opportunities of the lake.