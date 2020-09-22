Allatoona Clean Up seeks boats to haul trash

Organizers of the Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up have put out a call for boat owners to pick up after volunteers collect and bag trash the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3. The cleanup will go from 9 a.m. to noon, and the watercraft are needed as soon as it ends.
“We need a few more boats and boat captains to volunteer that afternoon and/or the following morning to drive around the lake by boat, gathering up the filled trash bags and taking them to designated dumpster sites on the lake,” the organizers said.
Clean Up will pay boaters for their gas, and Marietta Marine will offer a free oil change and free gear lube, good for one year.
This is the 35th year of the Great Lake Allatoona Cleanup; this year, volunteers will be social distancing and following CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 28. Information: Dean Bourne, 770-367-9898, or Dave Matthews, 678-649-4909, or https://bit.ly/3iEBIZw