Adopt a senior in Cherokee County for Christmas

Cherokee County Senior Services is seeking volunteers for its annual Adopt-A-Senior event.
Requested gift items include bath towel sets, gift cards to local grocery stores, stamps, small boxes of chocolate and nonperishable items such as toiletries, lip balm, tissues and lotions.
Gifts will be accepted through Dec. 6 at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
Drop-off times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4.
All donated items should be new, unwrapped and placed in a holiday bag.
Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa
About the Author
Editors' Picks