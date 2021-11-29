ajc logo
X

Adopt a senior in Cherokee County for Christmas

Volunteers are requested by Cherokee County Senior Services for the annual Adopt-A-Senior event. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)
Caption
Volunteers are requested by Cherokee County Senior Services for the annual Adopt-A-Senior event. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Cherokee County Senior Services is seeking volunteers for its annual Adopt-A-Senior event.

Requested gift items include bath towel sets, gift cards to local grocery stores, stamps, small boxes of chocolate and nonperishable items such as toiletries, lip balm, tissues and lotions.

Gifts will be accepted through Dec. 6 at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

Drop-off times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4.

All donated items should be new, unwrapped and placed in a holiday bag.

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee invites parks comments by Dec. 12
6h ago
Christmas events coming up in Cherokee County
Cherokee County fire stations collect for Toys for Tots
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top