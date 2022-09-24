Chef cooks up support for struggling families

“It forced me to learn stuff around governance, even though I’m still uncomfortable seconding a motion,” he said. “I learned about audits, financial best practices, how to run a meeting properly, what an agenda should be, how to structure a capital campaign, how to approach foundations and donors. It was a very good learning experience because I had some great people to shepherd me through it.”

Hall was asked to be on the charity’s board by volunteers who knew him as a founder of The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps food service workers in crisis, and through his partnership in the Unsukay group that owns Muss & Turner’s, Local Three and a new destination opening soon in Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle shopping center. He started out slowly, donated auction items for the Ronald McDonald House gala and eventually meeting families who stayed at the house that provides free or low-cost accommodations for those with children in nearby hospitals.