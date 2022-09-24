Chef cooks up support for struggling families

It’s a clear case of through giving, you receive, says Chris Hall. The Smyrna chef didn’t think volunteering to be part of the Ronald McDonald House board eight years ago would mean he’d get back as much as he gave.
“It forced me to learn stuff around governance, even though I’m still uncomfortable seconding a motion,” he said. “I learned about audits, financial best practices, how to run a meeting properly, what an agenda should be, how to structure a capital campaign, how to approach foundations and donors. It was a very good learning experience because I had some great people to shepherd me through it.”
Hall was asked to be on the charity’s board by volunteers who knew him as a founder of The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps food service workers in crisis, and through his partnership in the Unsukay group that owns Muss & Turner’s, Local Three and a new destination opening soon in Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle shopping center. He started out slowly, donated auction items for the Ronald McDonald House gala and eventually meeting families who stayed at the house that provides free or low-cost accommodations for those with children in nearby hospitals.
As soon as Hall visited the house near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, he was committed to do more.
“It’s a very impactful place,” he said. “When you see the situations families find themselves in and what they’re going through, it’s hard not to want to assist. I felt compelled to help. I’ve had the privilege of cooking with families there and hearing about traumatic brain injuries from a car accident, someone fighting cancer or a child who’s had a liver transplant ... I can’t imagine how hard it is to have limited resources but to have to move from a place without medical care for an extended period of time. Being able to ease those burdens has been meaningful to me.”
During Hall’s board tenure, the organization opened a second house on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, put a family room in the CHOA hospital and moved the mobile care service online.
“Watching the organization grow to serve so many people and up the level of service was inspirational,” said Hall.
At the charity’s annual Hearts and Hands Gala Oct. 8, Hall will be feted for his service and commitment.
“I was nervous about accepting this honor because there are people more deserving who will not call attention to themselves,” he said. “But I’m happy to have done my service, and I will stay involved.”
