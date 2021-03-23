Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area invites public input on preliminary Trails Management Plan

Initial public commenting on the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Preliminary Trails Management Plan will be open to April 15 and include opportunities to submit written comments and participate in public meetings.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to provide early input on the future of the park’s trail system,” said Acting Superintendent Elisa Kunz. “We’ve used what we have heard from our trail users in the past and designed a system that should be both more sustainable and more enjoyable, but we now need feedback from the public and our stakeholders on our effort. This feedback helps us know if we are on the right track, and where improvements might be needed.”