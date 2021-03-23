Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area invites public input on preliminary Trails Management Plan

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area launched public commenting on a preliminary strategy for improving the park’s trail system, according to a press release.
Initial public commenting on the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Preliminary Trails Management Plan will be open to April 15 and include opportunities to submit written comments and participate in public meetings.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to provide early input on the future of the park’s trail system,” said Acting Superintendent Elisa Kunz. “We’ve used what we have heard from our trail users in the past and designed a system that should be both more sustainable and more enjoyable, but we now need feedback from the public and our stakeholders on our effort. This feedback helps us know if we are on the right track, and where improvements might be needed.”
Two virtual public meetings to discuss the trails plan and answer questions about the project will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 and at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 26.
Links to join the virtual meetings may be accessed on the project website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CRNRA_Trails. During the virtual meetings, National Park Service staff will explain the plan process, showcase methods for public comment, and answer participants’ questions.
Written comments may be submitted at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CRNRA_Trails and selecting “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar and selecting “Preliminary Trails Management Plan.”
There is also an online platform with an interactive option for viewing trail proposals and an opportunity to upload their own concerns, designs, and suggestions at https://arcg.is/1PKmna.
Written comments may also be submitted by mail to:
National Park Service
Denver Service Center
Attn: CRNRA Trails Plan / Charles Lawson
12795 West Alameda Pkwy
Denver, CO 80228
Written comments on the initial phase of the plan must be submitted online or postmarked by April 15 to be considered.