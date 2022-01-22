Charity guild projects support community

Members were able to continue being virtual mentors and tutors to victims of sexual exploitation through Wellspring Living that has a location in Johns Creek. And though a pro-am tennis event raised funds in August, COVID caused the cancellation of the major fundraising gala. But despite that setback, Matt said the guild is still a way to bring people together to do good works.

“When someone moves into the community, it’s a way to connect and meet others,” she said. “Some want to give volunteer time and hours. We have members who might come with a friend and some who never come to a meeting - they’d rather be hands on.”

That personal aspect appealed to Matt, an eight-year member.

“I joined because I wanted to touch people’s lives and see that happening, rather than just giving money,” she said. “The socialization is another factor: I’ve met a number of people in the community. But hands-on mentoring is important to me.”

Information about The Charity Guild of Johns Creek is online a theCGJC.org.

