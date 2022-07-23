Cemetery offers a resting place for pets

On a recent Sunday morning, a leaning tree shaded the bricked entrance sign. A stainless steel bowl filled partially with water, a candle and a pair of ear buds were on the sign’s ledge. A small black bag containing empty cans tied neatly was the only evidence of trash.

A portion of Proctor Creek runs beside the park. The area was accessible, clean and the creek level low.

The resting place is comprised of two obvious sections. To the left back corner is the smaller, original section. This area was overgrown with weeds and fallen limbs. The ground gave way a bit as you walked through the area.

The markers date back to the 1940s, several have sunken down into the earth and are no longer legible.

According to Jeff Connor of Pet Angel Memorial Center, there are no records prior to 1996 and the cemetery has changed hands over time.

The new section is neatly mowed. Memorials range from the 80′s to the present and stretch to the back of the property under trees and shrubs. Numerous dogs, cats, birds and rabbits rest there. Possibly other pets are buried there but not all markers identify the type of pet. Headstones and markers range from simple to personally unique.

One headstone lists five pets dating from 1956-72. One memorial reads “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

Several round markers with the capital initial R were seen. These represent reserved future resting places for pets.

Beyond the initial contact with Pet Angel Memorial Center, several attempts were made to obtain specific information without returned phone calls.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com