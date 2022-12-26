BreakingNews
DeKalb court offices closed for flooding repairs
ajc logo
X

Canton Popeye’s has history of poor food safety

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Popeye’s in Canton is in danger of being closed by Cherokee County Health officials due to an extensive history of poor performance in food safety.

On a recent routine health visit, the inspector wrote, “the safety of the public is at stake with many risk factors which may result in future foodborne illness.”

The fast food restaurant at 540 Riverstone Parkway scored 65/U, down from a previous score of 95/A.

Among violations, several food items were at unsafe temperatures in hot-holding warmers. Chicken tenders, Cajun chicken, rice, and macaroni and cheese were discarded.

The bulk ice machine had slight mold buildup along the interior, a repeat violation. In addition, ceiling tiles had extensive mold growth in the dining area.

After smoking outside the restaurant, a food service employee re-entered and began labeling items without washing their hands.

The inspector said Popeye’s will be re-inspected and needs to show “marked improvement” or be closed until long-term compliance is achieved.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties2h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State, Georgia arrive for Peach Bowl activities
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb court offices closed for flooding repairs
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb court offices closed for flooding repairs
2h ago

Opinion: As boys flail in school, will a later start throw a lifeline?
5h ago
The Latest
Forsyth County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Danny Clinch

10 don’t-miss events in the new year
4h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top