Canton Popeye’s has history of poor food safety

Popeye’s in Canton is in danger of being closed by Cherokee County Health officials due to an extensive history of poor performance in food safety.
On a recent routine health visit, the inspector wrote, “the safety of the public is at stake with many risk factors which may result in future foodborne illness.”
The fast food restaurant at 540 Riverstone Parkway scored 65/U, down from a previous score of 95/A.
Among violations, several food items were at unsafe temperatures in hot-holding warmers. Chicken tenders, Cajun chicken, rice, and macaroni and cheese were discarded.
The bulk ice machine had slight mold buildup along the interior, a repeat violation. In addition, ceiling tiles had extensive mold growth in the dining area.
After smoking outside the restaurant, a food service employee re-entered and began labeling items without washing their hands.
The inspector said Popeye’s will be re-inspected and needs to show “marked improvement” or be closed until long-term compliance is achieved.
