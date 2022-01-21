Canton Popeye’s fails second inspection this month

A Popeye’s in Canton failed two restaurant inspections in January. The fast-food spot at 540 Riverstone Parkway scored 55/U on a follow-up inspection on Jan. 13, after posting a 60/U on Jan. 6.
The inspector noted several critical violations, many of which were repeat violations from the previous routine inspection.
For example, dirty dishes were stored clean on a shelf, and clean dishes were stacked while wet. Chicken tenders and mashed potatoes were not at safe temperatures for hot foods. An employee was preparing food without wearing a hair restraint.
Also, the drive-thru window was left open, which created an entry for insects and rodents. The kitchen floors still need re-grouting.
Among new violations, an employee was handling food with no gloves and unclean hands. Also, Popeye’s did not have the current health score posted. Instead, an 81/B from a July inspection was available for customer viewing at the drive-thru window.
Popeye’s will be re-inspected.
