Canton Popeye’s fails second inspection this month

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

A Popeye’s in Canton failed two restaurant inspections in January. The fast-food spot at 540 Riverstone Parkway scored 55/U on a follow-up inspection on Jan. 13, after posting a 60/U on Jan. 6.

The inspector noted several critical violations, many of which were repeat violations from the previous routine inspection.

For example, dirty dishes were stored clean on a shelf, and clean dishes were stacked while wet. Chicken tenders and mashed potatoes were not at safe temperatures for hot foods. An employee was preparing food without wearing a hair restraint.

Also, the drive-thru window was left open, which created an entry for insects and rodents. The kitchen floors still need re-grouting.

Among new violations, an employee was handling food with no gloves and unclean hands. Also, Popeye’s did not have the current health score posted. Instead, an 81/B from a July inspection was available for customer viewing at the drive-thru window.

Popeye’s will be re-inspected.

