Buford Waffle House has dip in score

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
A Waffle House in Buford failed a routine health inspection with employee violations and a cooler that wasn’t working right.

An employee handled a trash can and returned to working with food without changing gloves. Another changed gloves but didn’t wash their hands between touching raw eggs and bread.

One food worker wore multiple bracelets, and another wore a ring while prepping food. And employee drinks in open containers were throughout prep counters and in the drink storage area.

Also, the prep cooler had an air temperature of 45 degrees and held foods at elevated temperatures.

Among other violations, multiple stacks of American cheese were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

Spray chemical cans were above the soda syrups, and several containers of sanitizer and soap were not clearly labeled.

Multiple cups, stored as clean, were stacked when still wet. And wet wiping cloths were in the bottom of a cooler.

Waffle House, 1935 Braselton Highway, scored 52/U, down from a 96/A. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
