Buckhead academy caters to teens

The approach works well not just for kids who may have fallen behind but for those who have major commitments outside of school.

“Some students are fencers, are on a traveling baseball team or are dancers, and they can do those things because we have a flexible schedule,” said Stewart. “Most of our students are full-time, but some may start at 10:30 or end at 1:30. Classes in person, but some kids have a hybrid mix. Even when they’re online, it’s still one-to-one, not the Brady Bunch screen.”

With more than 250 courses, students have a wealth of offerings they can select from including coding, Japanese, American Sign Language and social justice, to name a few.

“We also have many courses kids can try to see if they’re passionate about it,” said Stewart. “They also have a semester of wellness and a year of life skills – how to budget money, look for a job, look for a college and other independent skills they’ll need after leaving high school.”

Stewart, who opened Fusion after teaching for more than 15 years in the Atlanta Public Schools, started with just three teens. Now, with enrollment in grades six through 12 capped at 100, word-of-mouth has grown the student body to almost 70 led by a staff of about 20.

“We’re growing fast because our model is unique and progressive,” said Stewart.

That model has helped move her daughter’s grades from just passing to now being eligible for the HOPE scholarship, said Zachery.

“She wasn’t even sure she’d succeed in college, but now she’s excited about it,” she said. “She has had to put in a lot more effort, but she hasn’t missed a day. It’s been a huge life changer.”

Information about Fusion Academy is online at fusionacademy.com.

