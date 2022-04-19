Briarcliff sub shop needs cleaning

Due to unclean conditions and missing documents, a sub shop on Briarcliff Road failed a recent routine inspection.
The inspector said the Penn Station East Coast Subs facility needs a deep cleaning, including walls, floors and ceilings.
There was a heavy build-up of grease and food debris along the fryer, around the grill, and in the reach-in freezer. In addition, the deli slicer was stored unclean with dried food debris.
There was no sanitizer for wiping down surfaces, equipment, or utensils. And several gnats were observed throughout the dish area because of harboring conditions.
In addition, a prep cooler was not working during the inspection, and employees were placing items on ice.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 2566 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, scored 65/U and will be re-inspected.
Among other violations, raw beef was thawing under the grill at room temperature, and the frozen raw chicken was in the meat sink in stagnant water.
Employee health agreement forms and written procedures for cleaning when responding to emergencies were not available. Also, the health inspection report was not available for public viewing.
