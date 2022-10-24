BreakingNews
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters
ajc logo
X

Briar Patch BBQ in Hiram fails another inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Briar Patch BBQ in Hiram failed a recent routine health inspection, its second failing score in just over a month.

The restaurant had several repeat violations, including several live and dead roaches throughout the facility. The inspector said Briar Patch is working with a pest control company to get pests under control.

Other repeat violations included food separation, date marking and protecting food from contamination. For example, the barbecue had no discard time or temperature verification recorded. It was discarded.

Cooked chicken made in-house and stored in a cooler had no date mark. It was also discarded.

Okra and cooked chicken were at unsafe temperatures. In addition, a package of raw ground beef was touching cooked bacon in a cooler. The bacon was discarded.

Among other violations, wiping cloths were stored damp under cutting boards, and the sanitizer bucket was not labeled.

The inspector recommended staff training in food health risk factors. The restaurant will be re-inspected.

Briar Patch BBQ, 3807 Atlanta Highway, Hiram. Score: 51/U. The restaurant had a failing score of 60/U in September. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in 2022?
6h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

No. 1 Georgia’s playoff resume improved during off week
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Kemp, Warnock and Ossoff to share stage at Savannah event
3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Kemp, Warnock and Ossoff to share stage at Savannah event
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

Abrams offers lots of plans, but she’ll face uphill fight putting them into action
4h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
37m ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
37m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
Election officials brace for disruptions as midterms loom
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top