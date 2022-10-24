Briar Patch BBQ in Hiram fails another inspection

Briar Patch BBQ in Hiram failed a recent routine health inspection, its second failing score in just over a month.
The restaurant had several repeat violations, including several live and dead roaches throughout the facility. The inspector said Briar Patch is working with a pest control company to get pests under control.
Other repeat violations included food separation, date marking and protecting food from contamination. For example, the barbecue had no discard time or temperature verification recorded. It was discarded.
Cooked chicken made in-house and stored in a cooler had no date mark. It was also discarded.
Okra and cooked chicken were at unsafe temperatures. In addition, a package of raw ground beef was touching cooked bacon in a cooler. The bacon was discarded.
Among other violations, wiping cloths were stored damp under cutting boards, and the sanitizer bucket was not labeled.
The inspector recommended staff training in food health risk factors. The restaurant will be re-inspected.
Briar Patch BBQ, 3807 Atlanta Highway, Hiram. Score: 51/U. The restaurant had a failing score of 60/U in September. It will be re-inspected.
About the Author
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution