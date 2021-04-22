ajc logo
X

Bragbook

Clayton Elementary School counselor Heather Chesnut has been named Cherokee County School District 2021 Counselor of the Year.
Clayton Elementary School counselor Heather Chesnut has been named Cherokee County School District 2021 Counselor of the Year.

Local | 11 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Chattahoochee Technical College recently announced the winners of its 2021 outstanding student and instructor competitions with student Dustin Ferguson and instructor Jennifer Staton receiving top honors.

Gwen Skinner, Vice President of Operations at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health at the Georgia, Florida and Texas campuses, was recently selected as one of the one of the Child Welfare League of America’s “100 Champions for Children.”

Madelynn E. Tahsler of Kennesaw is the recipient of the Spring 2021 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts at Valdosta State University.

Jordan Bryce Byers of Marietta, Caroline Jennings Eichhorn and Sydney Grace Sergot of Cumming, Kennedi Lera-Anne Haight of Blue Ridge, Olivia Louise Hrinko of Newnan, Daniel Ryan Ogle and Sophie Luellen of Peachtree City, Carson Andrey Stein of Roswell, William Cade Walden, Ashlynne Nichols and Jazmine Williams of Atlanta, Jacob Wiley Williams and Logan Carman of Alpharetta, Christina Hubbard of Lithonia and Jayson Taylor of Mableton graduated this month from Tallahassee Community College.

Riverwood Senior, Ashley Nicole Wang, has been selected as the Sandy Springs Chapter’s Daughters the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen award. In addition to winning at the Sandy Springs chapter level, Ashley won at the District level and for the State of Georgia.
Riverwood Senior, Ashley Nicole Wang, has been selected as the Sandy Springs Chapter’s Daughters the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen award. In addition to winning at the Sandy Springs chapter level, Ashley won at the District level and for the State of Georgia.

Colby Hoth from Troop 356 at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell. earned his Eagle Scout award on March 2.
Colby Hoth from Troop 356 at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell. earned his Eagle Scout award on March 2.

Erica Morrie, who since 2018 has served as an assistant principal at Cherokee County's Carmel Elementary School, will serve as the new principal for Mountain Road Elementary School.
Erica Morrie, who since 2018 has served as an assistant principal at Cherokee County's Carmel Elementary School, will serve as the new principal for Mountain Road Elementary School.

The Cherokee County School Board recently approved the appointment of CCSD’s first administrator focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Cecelia Lewis.
The Cherokee County School Board recently approved the appointment of CCSD’s first administrator focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Cecelia Lewis.

Mountain Road Elementary School Principal Melinda Roulier will take over as principal at Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy.
Mountain Road Elementary School Principal Melinda Roulier will take over as principal at Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top