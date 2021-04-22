Chattahoochee Technical College recently announced the winners of its 2021 outstanding student and instructor competitions with student Dustin Ferguson and instructor Jennifer Staton receiving top honors.
Gwen Skinner, Vice President of Operations at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health at the Georgia, Florida and Texas campuses, was recently selected as one of the one of the Child Welfare League of America’s “100 Champions for Children.”
Madelynn E. Tahsler of Kennesaw is the recipient of the Spring 2021 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts at Valdosta State University.
Jordan Bryce Byers of Marietta, Caroline Jennings Eichhorn and Sydney Grace Sergot of Cumming, Kennedi Lera-Anne Haight of Blue Ridge, Olivia Louise Hrinko of Newnan, Daniel Ryan Ogle and Sophie Luellen of Peachtree City, Carson Andrey Stein of Roswell, William Cade Walden, Ashlynne Nichols and Jazmine Williams of Atlanta, Jacob Wiley Williams and Logan Carman of Alpharetta, Christina Hubbard of Lithonia and Jayson Taylor of Mableton graduated this month from Tallahassee Community College.