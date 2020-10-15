Faith Bless of Acworth, Joshua Heard of Conley, Jessica Matthews of Hampton and Alexis Redd of Covington graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. in September.
Tyler Seufert of Alpharetta graduated in the fall from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Darrin Bryson of Lula graduated from Bismarck State College in May.
Adam Hanley of Canton, James Hedges of Powder Springs, Tavis Jackson of Decatur, Bianca Nelson of Austell, Adin Osmanbasic of Cumming, Alexia Randall of East Point, Jordan Reid of Stone Mountain and Alexa Somogyi of Smyrna graduated this summer from Ohio University.