Bragbook

Abhijeet Ghosh, a 11-year old STEM student from Marietta has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Abhijeet is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics middle school competition.

Local | 12 minutes ago

Faith Bless of Acworth, Joshua Heard of Conley, Jessica Matthews of Hampton and Alexis Redd of Covington graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. in September.

Tyler Seufert of Alpharetta graduated in the fall from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.

Darrin Bryson of Lula graduated from Bismarck State College in May.

Adam Hanley of Canton, James Hedges of Powder Springs, Tavis Jackson of Decatur, Bianca Nelson of Austell, Adin Osmanbasic of Cumming, Alexia Randall of East Point, Jordan Reid of Stone Mountain and Alexa Somogyi of Smyrna graduated this summer from Ohio University.

Michele Shirley was appointed North Georgia Technical College’s interim president after the recent death of NGTC President Mark Ivester.

The national nonprofit One Warm Coat has appointed Julian Young of Atlanta to its board of directors.

Janie Hinton, Southern Regional Medical Center’s Director of Nursing, was honored as a recipient of the Healthcare Warrior Award – an award presented by the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce during their annual Valor Award celebration.

Mayela Allen has been promoted to executive director for the American Cancer Society in Georgia.

In Other News

