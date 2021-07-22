ajc logo
X

Bragbook

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who passed his Board of Review May 27 at the Kiddos Clubhouse (from left): Nabeel Mohammed, of Troop 12, sponsored by Muslim American Society Youth Center, whose project was the renovating the eight picnic tables for the Hamzah Islamic Center. Nabeel also power washed the concrete floor of the pavilion where the picnic tables are located. Jack Parsons, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a hummingbird and butterfly garden for Elawa Farm Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forrest, Illinois Jaron Pearson, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two Handicap accessible Picnic Tables for Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who passed his Board of Review May 27 at the Kiddos Clubhouse (from left): Nabeel Mohammed, of Troop 12, sponsored by Muslim American Society Youth Center, whose project was the renovating the eight picnic tables for the Hamzah Islamic Center. Nabeel also power washed the concrete floor of the pavilion where the picnic tables are located. Jack Parsons, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a hummingbird and butterfly garden for Elawa Farm Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forrest, Illinois Jaron Pearson, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two Handicap accessible Picnic Tables for Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center

Local
26 minutes ago

Daniela Volkovinsky and Danielle Bauers of Alpharetta, Kathleen Cole of Griffin, Claretta Holsey of Decatur and Chase Truran of Dallas graduated from the University of Iowa this spring.

Audrey Sullivan and Frances Kelley of Atlanta, and Molly Peters of Marietta graduated from the University of Vermont this spring.

Emma Zgonc of Powder Springs, Joseph Chapman of Smyrna, Kandice Adams and Makayla Pernell of Acworth, Nicholas Christie of Suwanee, Deepa Joseph of Marietta, Melvin Lowe III of Loganville and Blake Manuel of Snellville graduated from Ohio University in the spring.

Adam B Reagan of Griffin graduated from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania in May.

Jessica Blakley of Atlanta and Abbie Priel of Marietta graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio in the spring.

Emily Nadel of Atlanta graduated Cum Laude with a degree in health sciences from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA this spring.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 2: Jacob Sung, of Troop 2000, sponsored by johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the restoration of the outdoor garden located at Medlock Bridge Elementary School. Jacob cleared out the overgrown weeds, installed new gravel and replacing the existing garden boxes.
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 2: Jacob Sung, of Troop 2000, sponsored by johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the restoration of the outdoor garden located at Medlock Bridge Elementary School. Jacob cleared out the overgrown weeds, installed new gravel and replacing the existing garden boxes.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review May 17: Bhargav Koshti, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, the design and construction of wo wooden benches and a wooden book shelf for the Chinmaya Mission Ashram, Alpharetta (CMA).
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review May 17: Bhargav Koshti, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, the design and construction of wo wooden benches and a wooden book shelf for the Chinmaya Mission Ashram, Alpharetta (CMA).

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 16: Carter Puckett of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of a pathway connecting a driveway to an existing brick patio located behind Jeffords Hall at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Carter also constructed a bench for this pathway
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 16: Carter Puckett of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of a pathway connecting a driveway to an existing brick patio located behind Jeffords Hall at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Carter also constructed a bench for this pathway

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 12: Colin Carvo of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of two twelve by twelve foot checkerboards and Checker Pieces for the recess area of the Cogburn Woods Elementary School.
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 12: Colin Carvo of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of two twelve by twelve foot checkerboards and Checker Pieces for the recess area of the Cogburn Woods Elementary School.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 11: Sam Weber, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 benches for the parking islands located at St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Caption
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On May 11: Sam Weber, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 benches for the parking islands located at St. Brigid Catholic Church.

In Other News
1
Paulding County budget hearing on July 27
2
GCA accepting Vibrant Communities grant applications
3
Community Lens
4
The impact of art crosses all divides
5
Students in summer program master leadership skills
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top