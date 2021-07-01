ajc logo
The Cherokee County School District School Nutrition program has earned the State’s 2020 Vision District award in recognition of its outstanding efforts to use Georgia grown foods on school cafeteria menus. CCSD School Nutrition Director Tina Farmer, left, and Culinary Specialist Jessica Emmett accepted the sign celebrating the award.
The Cherokee County School District School Nutrition program has earned the State’s 2020 Vision District award in recognition of its outstanding efforts to use Georgia grown foods on school cafeteria menus. CCSD School Nutrition Director Tina Farmer, left, and Culinary Specialist Jessica Emmett accepted the sign celebrating the award.

Nithish Kumar Adusumilli of Alpharetta, Ryan DuMond of Woodstock, Kristen Nguyen of Senoia and Archana Servigari of Dunwoody graduated in May from Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

Hannah G Auriemma of Canton, Eriana Charisse Ansley of Jonesboro and Tyler S Sims of Duluth recently graduated from Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

Giovanna Bario of Cumming has graduated from the University of Sioux Falls.

Maliq Alejandro Williams of Duluth graduated from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Paige Cohen and Elizabeth Graves of Atlanta, Kendrick Knight of Powder Springs, Michael Lewis of Decatur and Keiston Lowery of Locust Grove graduated this spring from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

John Michael Bowling of Woodstock has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and will undergo emergency medicine residency training with Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio.

Mary Vaughan just completed her 45th year as a bus driver for Fayette County Public Schools, and she has no plans to slow down.
McIntosh High’s Lex Cho is the 9th grade winner of the Georgia Rotary Clubs Laws of Life Essay Contest.
Parker Travis recently graduated Cum Laude from Excelsior College with a BA of Professional Studies Technology Management degree while on active duty in the United States Navy. Parker graduated from Brookwood High School in Snellville.
Etowah High School Class of 2021 graduating senior Margaret Bradley has earned this year’s Waste Management/Pine Bluff Landfill Scholarship. The $5,000 scholarship is presented to a graduating senior each year as part of the company’s partnership agreement with Cherokee County School District.
Whitewater High’s Cayden Shaffer is a grand finalist at the Society for Science’s 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
