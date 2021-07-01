Nithish Kumar Adusumilli of Alpharetta, Ryan DuMond of Woodstock, Kristen Nguyen of Senoia and Archana Servigari of Dunwoody graduated in May from Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
Hannah G Auriemma of Canton, Eriana Charisse Ansley of Jonesboro and Tyler S Sims of Duluth recently graduated from Mars Hill University in North Carolina.
Giovanna Bario of Cumming has graduated from the University of Sioux Falls.
Maliq Alejandro Williams of Duluth graduated from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Paige Cohen and Elizabeth Graves of Atlanta, Kendrick Knight of Powder Springs, Michael Lewis of Decatur and Keiston Lowery of Locust Grove graduated this spring from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
John Michael Bowling of Woodstock has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and will undergo emergency medicine residency training with Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio.