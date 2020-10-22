Adelaide Barrett, a senior at McIntosh High, and Ethan Ness, a ninth grader at Starr’s Mill High, are among the 64 Georgia high school students selected to serve on Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods' 2020-2021 student advisory council. Both students representing Griffin RESA are from Fayette County. Griffin RESA, in addition to Fayette, services public school systems in Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.

Darion Kinderknecht of Buford is an August 2020 Upper Iowa University graduate.