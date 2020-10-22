X

Bragbook

The Technical College System of Georgia recently named Rah’Mere Williams, a design and media production technology student from Augusta Technical College as the state’s top technical college student for 2020.

Local | 1 hour ago

Gabriel Weiss of Atlanta Jewish Academy from Marietta has been awarded The Congressional Award Gold Medal – Congress' highest honor for civilian youth, in the program’s first-ever virtual Gold Medal Ceremony.

Adelaide Barrett, a senior at McIntosh High, and Ethan Ness, a ninth grader at Starr’s Mill High, are among the 64 Georgia high school students selected to serve on Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods' 2020-2021 student advisory council. Both students representing Griffin RESA are from Fayette County. Griffin RESA, in addition to Fayette, services public school systems in Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.

Darion Kinderknecht of Buford is an August 2020 Upper Iowa University graduate.

The 2020 Fayette County Teacher of the Year is Flat Rock Middle School’s English as a Second Language teacher Christina Rufenacht.

Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier has appointed Greenville Technical College Vice President Jermaine Whirl as the new President of Augusta Technical College. He begins Nov. 3.

Troup County Felony Drug Court team member Cornelius Evans has been named Probation Officer of the Year by the Council of Accountability Court Judges (CACJ) after being recognized for his outstanding work with the Troup County Felony Drug Court program.

Jeremy Wilkins of Douglasville BSA Troop 626 recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.