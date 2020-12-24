· Van Truong, South Gwinnett High School

The teachers will each choose from a selection of 13 high-quality STEM research kits, encouraging students to pursue hands-on, project-based science research in the home environment. These kits are distributed through the Society’s STEM Research Grants program.

To date, the Society has granted over $400,000 in take-home kits to help ensure educators have what they need to encourage scientific inquiry in all settings, regardless of whether they are guiding their students remotely, in-person or through a hybrid model.

A team of student investors at Cleveland Elementary School won the fall session of the Stock Market Game for Fayette’s Congressional District 3, having posted the largest profits of any other elementary in the district. Cleveland Elementary’s investor team of Morgan Menard and Ky McCoy took a hypothetical $100,000 and turned it into $123,953.55 in just over an eight-week period. They broke Fayette County’s record for highest net gains by an elementary school, $15,000, that was posted by Inman Elementary last fall.

University of North Georgia student Brianna Welch, a junior from Cumming, pursuing a degree in East Asian studies with a Korean concentration, won a Korea Culture Award at the annual Korean Speech Contest hosted virtually by the South Korean Cultural Ministry in October. She recorded a three-minute talk connecting her grandfather's role as an interpreter to the story of a Korean soldier in the Hungnam Evacuation that saved more than 14,000 lives during the Korean War. Credit: Peggy Cozart Credit: Peggy Cozart

Jerome Dobson, Reinhardt University alum and Board of Trustee, recently earned the Cullum Geographical Medal from The American Geographical Society.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced on Dec. 12 Naseem Amir Shash , of Troop 10, passed his Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, his project was the re-building the Lake Windward Elementary School Sensory Garden by repainting the plot boxes, put in two new umbrellas for the metal benches, plant new flora, add some wind chimes and wind fans, as well as built and paint a new wooden bench.