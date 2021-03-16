X

Bragbook

Sandy Creek High alum Calvin Johnson. on Feb. 6 was officially announced to the world as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Dawn Hallum of Lawrenceville, Hunter Sims of Gainesville, John Marchant of Kennesaw, Jai Dames and Eric Aghadiuno of Alpharetta, Lindsay MacDonald and Jessica Merlin of Marietta, Quentanella Greer of Snellville, Shramik Gawde, Deepika Ankareddi, Anil Kumar Musunuru and Gayatri Gurusamy Muthupandian of Atlanta, Rodney Latham of Lithia Springs, Raghuveer Tumma of Dunwoody, Chander Suram of Milton, James Hettinger of Dallas, Vamsi Bala Phani Kumar Kodati of Sandy Springs, Chetan Basnet of Smyrna, Vijay Akkinepally of Suwanee and Mounika Sankuri of Cumming graduated in the fall from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Paideia students won awards in the Georgia Mock Trial Competition for high school. Six students won Best Lawyer Awards: Avery Brown (two), Athena Assikis, Jacob Schnell, Kaiya Ciho, Rohan Chanani and Maisey Brown. Four students won Best Witness Awards: Alie Urquart (two), Ryan Eiler, Brooks Howard and Megan Walter (two).

Justin Roberts has been named chief financial officer at Piedmont Newton Hospital, bringing with him more than 12 years’ experience in the healthcare industry.
Andy Hall, currently an assistant principal at River Ridge High School, was named the first-ever administrator for the new Cherokee County School District Virtual Academy, which is being planned now as an option for high school students beginning next school year.
Christy Rich, currently serving as an assistant principal at Cherokee County’s Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy, was named Macedonia Elementary School’s next principal.
Carolyn Daugherty, who has led Macedonia Elementary School as its principal since 2016, was tapped as the next principal of Cherokee County’s Bascomb Elementary.
The Civil War Roundtable of New York has awarded a literary award to Atlanta historian and author Stephen Davis for his two-volume study of General John Bell Hood, the Confederate general most scholars hold responsible for the fall of Atlanta in 1864.
