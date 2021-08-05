John Clark of Canton and Nadya Khoja of Lawrenceville graduated from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania in May.
Christina Sainovich of Dacula and Garrett Covington of Lawrenceville graduated from Youngstown State University in Ohio this spring.
Daniella Bell of Marietta graduated in May from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music Directors, Valencia and Ozzie Giles are shining a bright light on the Gwinnett arts community. They are the winners of the 2020-2021 National Music School of the Year Award presented by the trade association Music Academy Success.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Samuel Puckett, of Troop 430, passed his Board of Review on June 28 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, his project was the refurbishing of the driveway play area at the Sinclair House at St. David’s which included replacing the basketball hoop, power-washing the driveway and paint a new four-square court, design and build a Ball Rack and two benches. In addition Samuel planted shrubs by the Basketball hoop that will be placed next to the basketball hoop.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced John Falcone, of Troop 3000, passed his Board of Review on June 26 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, his project was the design and construction of four basketball dribble ramps for special needs adults/children for the North Metro Miracle League.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Rayquan Wilkes, of Troop 43, passed his Board of Review on June 22 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by Saint David’s Episcopal Church, his project was the Renovation of the Sinclair House Outdoor Activities Area of St. David’s Episcopal Church. The renovations included; scrubbing the tops of the benches and the picnic tables and then constructing a backrest for the benches. Rayquan also applied varnish to the 13 benches and 2 picnic tables and planted 2 shrubs on both sides of the stage.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Evan Smallwood, of Troop 841, passed his Board of Review on June 21 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, his project was the design and construction of a stone pathway with stairs to the Outhouse building associated with the old log cabin that belongs to the City of Alpharetta. Evan also planted around the out hose to help improve its aesthetics.