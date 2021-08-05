ajc logo
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who passed their Board of Review, at the Kiddos Clubhouse in Alpharetta, on June 24 from left: Justin Jung, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a 2 foot tall by 40 foot retaining wall at Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center Luke Douglas, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedicts Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic benches for Midway Community Church Thomas Miller, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was refurbishing the outdoor eating area of Taylor Road Middle School by replacing, sanding all the wood and re-staining of the existing picnic tables and landscaping.
Grace Anne Butt of Sharpsburg, David Chang and Isaac May of Sugar Hill, Tiley Elliott of Rutledge, Jeremy Green of Talking Rock, Kindred Howard of Bogart, Fatima Maclin of Douglasville and Michaela Michener of Ball Ground graduated in My from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

David Johnson of Social Circle graduated this spring from Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Allison Garrett of Watkinsville, Christopher Shoup of Marietta, Darby Henagan of Atlanta and Cameron Menna of Alpharetta graduated this spring from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Njambi Karobia of Powder Springs graduated in May from University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Hannah McIntyre of Peachtree Corners graduated in May from Abilene Christian University in Texas.

John Clark of Canton and Nadya Khoja of Lawrenceville graduated from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania in May.

Christina Sainovich of Dacula and Garrett Covington of Lawrenceville graduated from Youngstown State University in Ohio this spring.

Daniella Bell of Marietta graduated in May from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music Directors, Valencia and Ozzie Giles are shining a bright light on the Gwinnett arts community. They are the winners of the 2020-2021 National Music School of the Year Award presented by the trade association Music Academy Success.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Samuel Puckett, of Troop 430, passed his Board of Review on June 28 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, his project was the refurbishing of the driveway play area at the Sinclair House at St. David’s which included replacing the basketball hoop, power-washing the driveway and paint a new four-square court, design and build a Ball Rack and two benches. In addition Samuel planted shrubs by the Basketball hoop that will be placed next to the basketball hoop.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced John Falcone, of Troop 3000, passed his Board of Review on June 26 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, his project was the design and construction of four basketball dribble ramps for special needs adults/children for the North Metro Miracle League.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Rayquan Wilkes, of Troop 43, passed his Board of Review on June 22 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by Saint David’s Episcopal Church, his project was the Renovation of the Sinclair House Outdoor Activities Area of St. David’s Episcopal Church. The renovations included; scrubbing the tops of the benches and the picnic tables and then constructing a backrest for the benches. Rayquan also applied varnish to the 13 benches and 2 picnic tables and planted 2 shrubs on both sides of the stage.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) announced Evan Smallwood, of Troop 841, passed his Board of Review on June 21 to become an Eagle Scout. Sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, his project was the design and construction of a stone pathway with stairs to the Outhouse building associated with the old log cabin that belongs to the City of Alpharetta. Evan also planted around the out hose to help improve its aesthetics.
