Etowah High School sophomore Evan Weber is one of only five Georgia students, from the pool of entries submitted by students statewide, chosen to advance in the PTA Reflections 2020-21 Theme Search competition at the State level and is headed to Nationals. The annual PTA Reflections program gives students in all grades and of all abilities the opportunity to create original works of art in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts for the opportunity to earn recognition at the School, District, State and National levels. The program also includes a contest to develop the theme that all entries have to follow, and Evan’s award-winning submission is “The Future Looks Like.”