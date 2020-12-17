University of Kansas recently announced Spring and Summer 2020 graduates. Georgia graduates are: Calob W. Adams, Carly Anne Pass and Lily Grace Valeo of Alpharetta; Karin Abrahamsson, Alec Max Bernstein, Kelsey Megson Dachman and Vidya Dhuhita Munandar of Atlanta; Stephanie Michelle Glaze of Brooklet; Angelica Elizabeth Long-Diaz of Columbus; Shaohong Lu of Cumming; Angelina Rose Snider of Dallas; Reed M. Hundertmark of Fort Benning; Nathan Ryan Due of Fort Stewart; Deon Villasencio of Hinesville; Anna Kirkpatrick Pearce of Lagrange; Jisang Kim of Lawrenceville; Jordan Lee Bryan and Daniel Glenn Leviton of Lilburn; Peri Elizabeth Charapich of Marietta; Danielle Kirkendall of Midland; Kieven T. Nguyen of Powder Springs; Justin Lee Lyle of Rockmart; Nia I McDow of Savannah and Ezra Naylor Jr. of Union City.
