Bragbook

Holy Innocents Volleyball team celebrates after winning a Georgia State Championship. They played 30-plus matches in 2020, with all teams following the COVID protocol.
University of Kansas recently announced Spring and Summer 2020 graduates. Georgia graduates are: Calob W. Adams, Carly Anne Pass and Lily Grace Valeo of Alpharetta; Karin Abrahamsson, Alec Max Bernstein, Kelsey Megson Dachman and Vidya Dhuhita Munandar of Atlanta; Stephanie Michelle Glaze of Brooklet; Angelica Elizabeth Long-Diaz of Columbus; Shaohong Lu of Cumming; Angelina Rose Snider of Dallas; Reed M. Hundertmark of Fort Benning; Nathan Ryan Due of Fort Stewart; Deon Villasencio of Hinesville; Anna Kirkpatrick Pearce of Lagrange; Jisang Kim of Lawrenceville; Jordan Lee Bryan and Daniel Glenn Leviton of Lilburn; Peri Elizabeth Charapich of Marietta; Danielle Kirkendall of Midland; Kieven T. Nguyen of Powder Springs; Justin Lee Lyle of Rockmart; Nia I McDow of Savannah and Ezra Naylor Jr. of Union City.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Jr. Miss Henry County Forestry Queen, Gabrielle Brown of McDonough, represented her title in the United States National Forestry Scholarship Pageant and was crowned the 2020 Jr. Miss United States National Forestry Queen. Gabrielle will promote the forestry industry as well as her platform, "Math with Gabby" during her year of service. She is the daughter of Demetrius & Monique Brown and is a 7th grade honor roll student at Union Grove Middle School.
The City of LaGrange honored Collections Superintendent Billy East with the Edwin Gore award for his dedicated service to the city.East retired from the city after 25 years of service. He was honored by city leaders, coworkers & family at his retirement luncheon. In addition to the Edwin Gore award, East received a proclamation from LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton and was recognized by Utilities Director Patrick Bowie and First Presbyterian Church Representative Bob Goering for his dedicated service to the community. He's pictured here with Mayor Thornton.
E.T. Booth Middle School teacher Daniele Deneka who teaches engineering and technology Connections classes, has been named a 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar from the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers. Each year, only about two dozen teachers from a pool of statewide nominees are recognized as STEM Scholars. Honored K-8 teachers are selected for their excellence in teaching children about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and their innovation in integrating STEM lessons in elementary and middle school education. Each honoree receives a $500 award to purchase classroom STEM supplies.
Credit: Barbara Jacoby

Teasley Middle School teacher Scott Reece, who teaches engineering and technology Connections classes, has been named a 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar from the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers. Each year, only about two dozen teachers from a pool of statewide nominees are recognized as STEM Scholars. Honored K-8 teachers are selected for their excellence in teaching children about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and their innovation in integrating STEM lessons in elementary and middle school education. Each honoree receives a $500 award to purchase classroom STEM supplies.
Credit: Barbara Jacoby

Etowah High School sophomore Evan Weber is one of only five Georgia students, from the pool of entries submitted by students statewide, chosen to advance in the PTA Reflections 2020-21 Theme Search competition at the State level and is headed to Nationals. The annual PTA Reflections program gives students in all grades and of all abilities the opportunity to create original works of art in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts for the opportunity to earn recognition at the School, District, State and National levels. The program also includes a contest to develop the theme that all entries have to follow, and Evan’s award-winning submission is “The Future Looks Like.”
