Holly Springs ES STEM Academy fifth-grader Cameron Womack has won the Cherokee County and District 7 levels of competition in the Georgia School Nutrition Association’s annual art contest and now advances to the state-level competition.
Local | 12 minutes ago

Robert Garrett of Alpharetta, Xavier Ferguson of Lawrenceville, Tamika Scott of Lithonia, Malani Gaines of Duluth, Kassidy Carter of Acworth, George Davis of Canton, Elicia House of Dallas, Mallory Biggs of Temple, Shernik Barber of Fairburn, Angelita Smith and Michael White III of McDonough, Natalie Peart of Riverdale, Kourtlen Allen, Kristin Marvin and Jeanette McFall of Atlanta recently graduated from Troy University.

Paideia students recently were recognized in the 2021 Georgia River of Words, an international poetry and art competition for students in grades K-12. Coordinated jointly in Georgia by the Georgia Center for the Book and Georgia Project WET (Water Education for Teachers, a program of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources), the competition invites students to submit visual art or poetry about Georgia’s natural environment, including humanity’s impact on the landscape and watershed. Paideia’s National Poetry finalists include Charlie Valk, grade 4 and Alexandra Huynh, grade 6. State Poetry winners include Suriyah Frame, Benjamin McCarthy and Colin Thomas, all grade 7. Georgia State Art winners include Nishka Nagpal, grade 4 and Alexandra Huynh, grade 6.

Jason Bao, Aditya Bora, Mehul Dhoot, Joseph Suharno, and Austin Tsang of Johns Creek High School – advanced to the finals in MathWorks Math Modeling (M3) Challenge, a unique competition that drew more than 2,400 11th and 12th graders in the U.S. and sixth form students in the U.K. this year. The team, whose work underwent intense scrutiny by judges in the first two rounds of assessment, has one last hurdle on April 26 when they present their findings virtually to a panel of professional mathematicians for final validation.
Georgia Power has named Fran Forehand as senior vice president of Power Delivery for Georgia Power, effective April 2, 2021. In her new role, Forehand will be responsible for the planning, design, operations, construction and maintenance of Georgia Power’s distribution and transmission systems.
Mike Emery, Paideia School’s athletic director, has been named Athletic Director of the Year for Region 2-A Private of the Georgia Athletic Directors Association. The award will be presented June 5 at the GADA Awards Ceremony.
Angela Mangham Hutcherson at Fayette County's Sandy Creek High School who teaches banking, investing and insurance, advised her students in the Wharton Global Investment Competition offered through the Wharton Global Youth Program at the University of Pennsylvania. The program recognized her with a certificate commending her role as an advisor during the 2020-2021 competition.
Hannah Ramirez of Fayette County School District's Starr’s Mill High displays the gold medal she won at the SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition.
