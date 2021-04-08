Robert Garrett of Alpharetta, Xavier Ferguson of Lawrenceville, Tamika Scott of Lithonia, Malani Gaines of Duluth, Kassidy Carter of Acworth, George Davis of Canton, Elicia House of Dallas, Mallory Biggs of Temple, Shernik Barber of Fairburn, Angelita Smith and Michael White III of McDonough, Natalie Peart of Riverdale, Kourtlen Allen, Kristin Marvin and Jeanette McFall of Atlanta recently graduated from Troy University.
Paideia students recently were recognized in the 2021 Georgia River of Words, an international poetry and art competition for students in grades K-12. Coordinated jointly in Georgia by the Georgia Center for the Book and Georgia Project WET (Water Education for Teachers, a program of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources), the competition invites students to submit visual art or poetry about Georgia’s natural environment, including humanity’s impact on the landscape and watershed. Paideia’s National Poetry finalists include Charlie Valk, grade 4 and Alexandra Huynh, grade 6. State Poetry winners include Suriyah Frame, Benjamin McCarthy and Colin Thomas, all grade 7. Georgia State Art winners include Nishka Nagpal, grade 4 and Alexandra Huynh, grade 6.