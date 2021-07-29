ajc logo
The Cherokee County's Sequoyah High School Symphony Band, under the leadership of Director of Bands and Orchestra Casey Eubanks, will perform at the statewide association’s 2022 event to be held in January at the Classic Center in Athens. The band earned the honor through a recorded music submission process used to audition for the special opportunity. This is the first time a Cherokee County concert band has been selected to perform at the prestigious Georgia Music Educators Association State Conference.
The Cherokee County's Sequoyah High School Symphony Band, under the leadership of Director of Bands and Orchestra Casey Eubanks, will perform at the statewide association’s 2022 event to be held in January at the Classic Center in Athens. The band earned the honor through a recorded music submission process used to audition for the special opportunity. This is the first time a Cherokee County concert band has been selected to perform at the prestigious Georgia Music Educators Association State Conference.

Joshua Sims of Covington, Jourdan Fralin of Roswell and Alexandra Gleason of Canton graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia in May.

Caldon Whyte of Buckhead, Unique Earley of Loganville, and Mehak Zainab of Newnan graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee this spring.

Montez Lacy of Atlanta graduated with a Master of Professional Studies degree in Organizational Leadership from Central Penn College in June.

Cole Crawford of Roswell and Soumaya Houdroge of Alpharetta graduated from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire this spring.

Ben Clark from Alpharetta and Ben Wilkinson from Atlanta graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania in May.

Devneet Singh of Duluth graduated from Union College in Schenectady, NY in June.

Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its third class of residents on June 26 at Colquitt County Arts Center. Pictured, from left, is Georgia South Program Director Kirby Smith, DO, class of 2021 graduates Robert Jeter, MD, Giselle Piñeiro, DO, Kayla Batchelor, DO, Madison Lamar Hill, DO, and Associate Program Director Woodwin Weeks, DO.
Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its third class of residents on June 26 at Colquitt County Arts Center. Pictured, from left, is Georgia South Program Director Kirby Smith, DO, class of 2021 graduates Robert Jeter, MD, Giselle Piñeiro, DO, Kayla Batchelor, DO, Madison Lamar Hill, DO, and Associate Program Director Woodwin Weeks, DO.

A novel form of macrophage-based immunotherapy is effective at treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including those at advanced stages, according to a groundbreaking study led by Georgia State immunology professor Yuan Liu.
A novel form of macrophage-based immunotherapy is effective at treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including those at advanced stages, according to a groundbreaking study led by Georgia State immunology professor Yuan Liu.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 19 Danial Mohseni of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a GaGa Pit for the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, Youth Building
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 19 Danial Mohseni of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a GaGa Pit for the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, Youth Building

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 15: Dennis Smallwood, of Troop 841, sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a picnic area around the old Log Cabin owned by the City of Alpharetta. Dennis leveled the ground with hand tools, constructed 2 picnic tables and then beautified the area by planting shrubbery
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 15: Dennis Smallwood, of Troop 841, sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a picnic area around the old Log Cabin owned by the City of Alpharetta. Dennis leveled the ground with hand tools, constructed 2 picnic tables and then beautified the area by planting shrubbery

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 14: Aryan Singh, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 picnic benches for the Shiv Mandir of Atlanta..
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 14: Aryan Singh, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 picnic benches for the Shiv Mandir of Atlanta..

