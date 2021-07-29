Joshua Sims of Covington, Jourdan Fralin of Roswell and Alexandra Gleason of Canton graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia in May.
Caldon Whyte of Buckhead, Unique Earley of Loganville, and Mehak Zainab of Newnan graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee this spring.
Montez Lacy of Atlanta graduated with a Master of Professional Studies degree in Organizational Leadership from Central Penn College in June.
Cole Crawford of Roswell and Soumaya Houdroge of Alpharetta graduated from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire this spring.
Ben Clark from Alpharetta and Ben Wilkinson from Atlanta graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania in May.
Devneet Singh of Duluth graduated from Union College in Schenectady, NY in June.