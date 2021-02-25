Seven Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 seniors have been named candidates for a prestigious national honor. As candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, they are among the 4,000 best and brightest of the more than 3 million graduating seniors in the nation’s Class of 2021 and now have the opportunity to advance in the academic competition. They are: of Creekview High School, Nathan Davis and Koryn Todd; of River Ridge High School, Reilly Amason, Nicholas Audinet and Annelise Axelsson; of Sequoyah High School, Jeremy Jeong; and of Woodstock High School, Sophia Abbott.