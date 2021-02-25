X

Bragbook

Caleb Adams placed first in Region 9 in the Personal Finance competitive events division of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference competition.
Local | 59 minutes ago

Seven Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 seniors have been named candidates for a prestigious national honor. As candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, they are among the 4,000 best and brightest of the more than 3 million graduating seniors in the nation’s Class of 2021 and now have the opportunity to advance in the academic competition. They are: of Creekview High School, Nathan Davis and Koryn Todd; of River Ridge High School, Reilly Amason, Nicholas Audinet and Annelise Axelsson; of Sequoyah High School, Jeremy Jeong; and of Woodstock High School, Sophia Abbott.

Student members of Fayette’s HOSA Future Health Professionals organization had a strong showing on their state qualifying tests, advancing 27 of them to them to the HOSA State Leadership Conference with competitions taking place throughout February. The top 20 students earning the highest scores on each test advance to the state competition. State competitors include: (Fayette County High School) Arshi Noorani; (Whitewater High School) Ademoia Adewski, Ivan Agyeman, Temilope Aina, Demitri Barnes, Joshua Johnston, Connor Nguyen, Clayton West, Ally Boos, Munachiso Okeke; (Sandy Creek High School) Borey Wan, Molly Pate, Sophia Pino, Brooke Loyd, Jazmin Morales Gonzalez, Vansopheara Pheach; (Starr’s Mill High) Charlotte Craner, Courtney McKenna, Michelle Phan, Sarah Wilkin, Emily Knowles, Kaitlyn Donovan, Ramey Koorse, Jaimie Forsberg, Erika Thomsen, Lane Anderson; (Rising Starr Middle) Avni Aligeti.

The Troup County Board of Commissioners named Deborah Xavier Troup County Extension Agent, effective March 1.
Laura Rogers, a biology and environmental science teacher at Fayette County High School, has been named the 2021 Teacher of Promise by the Georgia Science Teachers Association (GSTA) at the high school level.
Joshua Fife, an alumnus of Georgia State University who graduated in 2019 with a degree in journalism, has received the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship.
MUST Ministries’ Yvonne Byars was selected as the 2021 Chairwoman of Cobb Executive Women. Byars has been the Senior Director at MUST Ministries for four years and prior to MUST worked for Proctor & Gamble in IT project management with a certification as a Project Management Professional.
Credit: Daniel Fowler - American Technologies

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership recently named Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Metro Atlanta & Corporate Relations at Georgia Power, as chair of the Board of Directors.
