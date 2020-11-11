Blank Family Foundation names new president

Twersky will lead all strategy, operations and grantmaking efforts for the Foundation, serve on the Blank Family of Businesses executive leadership team, and develop synergies with the family’s grantmaking portfolio to provide support for all social mission work undertaken by our Associate-led giving committees within the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Paradise Valley Ranch, and West Creek Ranch.

“I am deeply honored to be joining The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation as its next President,” said Twersky. “We’re at a time in our history when the needs of our people and planet call for the kind of generosity, open-mindedness and commitment to healing and repairing the world that the Blank family embodies. I look forward to working with the family, the foundation team, and the Blank Family of Businesses to support the communities and nonprofits making positive difference for people and the planet.”