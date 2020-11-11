Blank Family Foundation names new president

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation recently announced Fay Twersky, currently vice president at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, as its incoming president, according to a press release.
Twersky will lead all strategy, operations and grantmaking efforts for the Foundation, serve on the Blank Family of Businesses executive leadership team, and develop synergies with the family’s grantmaking portfolio to provide support for all social mission work undertaken by our Associate-led giving committees within the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Paradise Valley Ranch, and West Creek Ranch.
“I am deeply honored to be joining The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation as its next President,” said Twersky. “We’re at a time in our history when the needs of our people and planet call for the kind of generosity, open-mindedness and commitment to healing and repairing the world that the Blank family embodies. I look forward to working with the family, the foundation team, and the Blank Family of Businesses to support the communities and nonprofits making positive difference for people and the planet.”
For the past 25 years, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has granted more than $800 million to transform lives and encourage results that move communities beyond what seems possible today. Over the next 10 years, the Foundation is committed to significantly increasing the scale and impact of its philanthropy.
“My family is the most cherished thing in my life, and the work that we do together through our Family Foundation, corporate philanthropy across our portfolio of businesses, and making sustained investments in scalable solutions to make a positive difference in people’s lives is at the core of everything we do,” said Arthur M. Blank, Chairman.
Twersky is currently vice president of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation where she works closely with the foundation’s president, Larry Kramer, and manages special initiatives to improve the foundation’s grantmaking.
Twersky begins her new role on Feb. 15, succeeding the retiring Penelope McPhee. She will be based in Atlanta.