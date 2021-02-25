Billboards honor African-American firsts throughout February

▪ Mary Eliza Mahoney: First African American nurse

▪ John Baxter Taylor Jr: First African American Olympic Gold Medalist

▪ Booker T. Washington: First African American on a U.S. postage stamp

“Black History Month celebrates the achievements and contributions of African Americans in our nation’s history,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. “We are proud to use our digital billboard network to honor and raise awareness of African Americans who may not be as well-known, but whose achievements were no less remarkable.”

The Black History Month campaign are featured on more than 700 digital billboards in over 70 markets across the U.S. Lamar has amplified the campaign by using its social media channels to share more information about the featured individuals.

Please visit go.lamar.com/blackhistorymonth2021 for a map of the digital billboard locations featuring the Black History Month campaign.