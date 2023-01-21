Bees are more than honey

Hendrickson will don her beekeeping suit, demonstrate how she uses her smoker - which is used to calm the bees - show what the inside of a hive looks like and talk about the many items made from wax and other byproducts such as: bee pollen, propolis and royal jelly. As an urban beekeeper, she will talk about her role and what it is like in Dunwoody or metro Atlanta.

February’s class will differ from the first class as things change in the forest. The master naturalist will talk about plants such as Holly and Maple, a couple of the first ones to come out with budding flowers.

Tasting while learning, two fresh teas crafted from heirloom local plants will be served - mint and dandelion - among others along with the fall honey. Each workshop will feature different honeys from different seasons and locales.

Other pollinators, ladybugs and hummingbirds, will be added to the discussion. For example, “How do these two species interact with bees?” she stated.

“You know nature is full of beautiful surprises,” Hendrickson said. “Adults and children alike will connect with the ecosystem in a fun way and leave with a new appreciation for bees and pollinators.”

Offered on the first Thursday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the “Bees, Teas and Honey” workshops are limited to ten couples or pairs. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $30 per pair or couple. Held on the sun porch in the main building rain or shine.

Address: 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338 (entrance is right off of Roberts Road). Free parking.

For more information or to register, visit https://app.etapestry.com/cart/DunwoodyNatureCenter/default/category.php?ref=606.0.1114135675

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com