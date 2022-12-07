Because One Matters supports Atlanta foster families

“The work we do is vital to our community,” said Andrea Barclay, founder and CEO of BOM. “The families we serve need us, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their children have the same opportunities afforded to them as any other child.”

BOM provides duffle bags to new foster placements that are individually packed for each child and include clothing, toiletries, a book, a toy and a blanket. Other services include providing birthday gifts and events for foster children, providing holiday events for those in the foster system and the Wrapped in Love clothing closet that they opened earlier this year for foster children and children in underserved families.