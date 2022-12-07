ajc logo
Because One Matters supports Atlanta foster families

By Shannon Dominy, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Because One Matters (BOM) is a 501(c) nonprofit that began in April 2015, offering services to foster children and families in underserved communities.

“The work we do is vital to our community,” said Andrea Barclay, founder and CEO of BOM. “The families we serve need us, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their children have the same opportunities afforded to them as any other child.”

BOM provides duffle bags to new foster placements that are individually packed for each child and include clothing, toiletries, a book, a toy and a blanket. Other services include providing birthday gifts and events for foster children, providing holiday events for those in the foster system and the Wrapped in Love clothing closet that they opened earlier this year for foster children and children in underserved families.

“We saw that so many families were struggling and needed our support,” said Barclay. “More than 20 million American children are at risk of being clothing insecure. Not having appropriate clothing harms a child’s health, safety and self esteem, factors known to impact a child’s academic performance and long-term success.”

In April, July and December BOM holds events for foster children to celebrate their birthdays, back to school and the winter holidays.

“Because One Matters believes that all children should have what they need at home, at school and at play,” said Barclay.

Who’s helping?

Because One Matters

Services: Because One Matters provides starter duffle bags and birthday gifts to foster children along with a clothing pantry for foster families and underserved families referred by their schools.

Where to donate: Donate online at becauseonematters.

How to get help: For the clothing closet eligible individuals must reach out to WIL@becauseonematters.org to schedule a shop day.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.

About the Author

Shannon Dominy
