Baseball used as a tool to help define youth

Working with APS and counselors they scout those who are written off due to poor grades, attendance and behavior.

The program is comprised of four pillars: athletics (baseball), academics, civic engagement and commerce. “Our focus is through life lessons and SEL capacity that help them navigate not just life on the diamond, but life in the real world, the classroom and community,” said the co-founder, executive director of The L.E.A.D. Center for Youth, L.E.A.D.

The sport-based youth development organization removes barriers, offers experiences, respect, trust and the benefit of the doubt, she said.

Kelli said, “We have six core values that we use the sport of baseball and games in how we practice, play and compete to teach those core values. The hook is we provide access to that type of opportunity .... The currency is that they have to give us improvement among grades, attendance, behavior and community service. We want to help them create a life that is successful, sustainable ... to become major league citizens.”

Address: L.E.A.D. Center for Youth, 680 Murphy Ave. SW, Suite 4128, Atlanta

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/lead2legacy_atl

