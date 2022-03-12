Avid canoer keeps river clean

The oddest thing Locke has found was the steering wheel of a 1960′s VW bus. He’s also reeled in lawn chairs, barbecue grills and, strangely enough, a number of “creepy dolls.”

“They’ve been legendary,” he said. “We usually get a few on cleanups. No matter what it is, it seems like there’s always stuff there. You never get it all.”

In addition to pitching in on clean-up days, Locke monitors water conditions at three sites through Cobb County’s Adopt-a-Stream, a program that relies on volunteers to collect data about local waterways and wildlife habitats. Each month, he heads out to two sites along Butler Creek in Kennesaw and another on Proctor Creek farther south to collect samples that measure chemicals and E. coli levels. He also visits those locations each quarter to check up on the natural environment and the rate of erosion.

On March 26, Locke will be among the hundreds of volunteers fanning out to more than 50 sites in the Chattahoochee watershed as part of the Riverkeeper’s annual “Sweep the Hooch.” Last year, about 1,200 people pitched in to collect and remove more than 35 tons of trash from the river, its tributaries and local creeks and lakes. That sweep is also apt to make Locke’s regular river excursions more enjoyable.

“I feel peaceful and relaxed on the river – that’s what made me take it up,” he said. “It’s my deal.”

Information about the March 26 clean-up is at sweepthehooch.org.

