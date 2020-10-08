Atlanta Press Club series hosts General Election debates

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host general election debates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senate special election, Congressional Districts 5, 6, 7, 9, 14*; Public Service Commission Districts1 and 4; and Commission Chair for Cobb and Gwinnett Counties, according to a press release.
The debate series will take place on October 12, 13, 14 and 19. Candidates who qualify with the Secretary of State’s office to have their names on the ballot are also invited to participate in the debates.
The Atlanta Press Club will partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting for the statewide debates and Public Broadcasting Atlanta/WABE 90.1 for the local races. The debates will be available for viewers to watch online or on demand via Facebook at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
Congressional District 5
APC Facebook and GPB.org
October 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Congressional District 14*
APC Facebook and GPB.org
October 12 at 7:45 p.m.
* Marjorie Taylor Greene has been invited to participate in a debate and APC will honor that invitation.
U.S. Senate
(Perdue Incumbent)
APC Facebook, GPB.org and GPB-TV
October 12 at 8:00 p.m.
Congressional District 9
APC Facebook, GPB.org and GPB-TV
October 12 at 9 p.m.
Public Service Commission, District 1
APC Facebook and GPB.org
October 13 at 10 a.m.
Public Service Commission, District 4
APC Facebook and GPB.org
October 13 at 11:30 a.m.
Congressional District 6
APC Facebook, GPB.org and GPB-TV
October 13 at 7 p.m.
Congressional District 7
APC Facebook, GPB.org and GPB-TV