Atlanta Press Club series hosts General Election debates

The debate series will take place on October 12, 13, 14 and 19. Candidates who qualify with the Secretary of State’s office to have their names on the ballot are also invited to participate in the debates.

The Atlanta Press Club will partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting for the statewide debates and Public Broadcasting Atlanta/WABE 90.1 for the local races. The debates will be available for viewers to watch online or on demand via Facebook at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.