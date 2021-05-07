Wren’s Nest reopens for live storytelling, tours on May 15

Weekly storytelling sessions will continue 1 p.m. Saturdays along with house tours available on the hour and half hour from 11-12:30, preceding the live storytelling and again at 2 and 2:30, following the live storytelling. This schedule will continue through the summer. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $6 for children 3-9.

The Wren’s Nest, located at 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, has examined each function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These elements will be regularly monitored for compliance.