Woodruff Park Announces Return of Doggy Con

One week before Dragon Con makes its return to Downtown Atlanta, Woodruff Park will host an opportunity for metro-Atlantans and their four-legged friends to get in on the cosplay fun, according to a press release.
Doggy Con 2021 will feature a pet costume pageant emceed by local media maven Mara Davis and judged by Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, and dog Instagram influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog.
The event will also feature a vendor village of dog-centric goods, activities, and plenty of pup culture. Doggy Con will take place on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn at 91 Peachtree St NW at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Atlantans are invited to pay homage to one of the world’s largest pop culture conventions while competing for drool-worthy prizes. From Harry Pawter to BatDog and Robin, there’s room for everyone at Doggy Con.
Contestants can compete for recognition in six categories: Best in Show; Best Doggy/Human Dynamic Duo; Best Character Cosplay; Biggest “Aww” Factor; Best Small But Mighty Pup; and Best Big Buddy. Prizes include a 5-day membership to Dragon Con and gift baskets from Whole Dog Market.
Registration is required to participate in the Doggy Con pageant, and all proceeds will directly support the construction of a future WoodRUFF Park dog park. Register online for $20 by August 26 or register onsite at the event for $25. For those who wish to attend as a spectator, admission is free.
Information: www.WoodruffPark.com.
Photos of Doggy Con 2019 by Raftermen can be accessed for media use here.