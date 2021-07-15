ajc logo
X

Woodruff Park Announces Return of Doggy Con

Woodruff Park has announced the return of Doggy Con after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pet pageant and dog park fundraiser inspired by Dragon Con will help fund the future WoodRUFF Park. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Woodruff Park has announced the return of Doggy Con after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pet pageant and dog park fundraiser inspired by Dragon Con will help fund the future WoodRUFF Park. CONTRIBUTED

Intown Atlanta
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
1 hour ago

One week before Dragon Con makes its return to Downtown Atlanta, Woodruff Park will host an opportunity for metro-Atlantans and their four-legged friends to get in on the cosplay fun, according to a press release.

Doggy Con 2021 will feature a pet costume pageant emceed by local media maven Mara Davis and judged by Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, and dog Instagram influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog.

The event will also feature a vendor village of dog-centric goods, activities, and plenty of pup culture. Doggy Con will take place on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn at 91 Peachtree St NW at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Atlantans are invited to pay homage to one of the world’s largest pop culture conventions while competing for drool-worthy prizes. From Harry Pawter to BatDog and Robin, there’s room for everyone at Doggy Con.

Contestants can compete for recognition in six categories: Best in Show; Best Doggy/Human Dynamic Duo; Best Character Cosplay; Biggest “Aww” Factor; Best Small But Mighty Pup; and Best Big Buddy. Prizes include a 5-day membership to Dragon Con and gift baskets from Whole Dog Market.

Registration is required to participate in the Doggy Con pageant, and all proceeds will directly support the construction of a future WoodRUFF Park dog park. Register online for $20 by August 26 or register onsite at the event for $25. For those who wish to attend as a spectator, admission is free.

Information: www.WoodruffPark.com.

Photos of Doggy Con 2019 by Raftermen can be accessed for media use here.

In Other News
1
Serval on the loose: Can you legally own exotic cats in Georgia?
2
UPDATE: Man on tracks hit, killed by MARTA train
3
‘I’m just devastated’: Owner of African cat must give up pet after...
4
Cook Park to officially open with ceremony on July 7
5
Can you spot this wild cat? African serval on loose near Buckhead...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top