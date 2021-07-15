Woodruff Park Announces Return of Doggy Con

Doggy Con 2021 will feature a pet costume pageant emceed by local media maven Mara Davis and judged by Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, and dog Instagram influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog.

The event will also feature a vendor village of dog-centric goods, activities, and plenty of pup culture. Doggy Con will take place on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn at 91 Peachtree St NW at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28.