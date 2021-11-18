ajc logo
West Highlands land swap approved

Intown Atlanta
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
14 minutes ago

A land swap intended to facilitate the expansion of the West Highlands neighborhood and create additional affordable housing and greenspace was approved by the Atlanta City Council at its Nov. 15. According to the ordinance, the agreement involves Gun Club Park, the site of a former skeet shooting range owned by the city which was permanently closed in 1996. Attempts to redevelop the site for park purposes were abandoned in 2004. Under the new agreement, Brock Built will develop affordable housing and greenspace while also undertaking environmental remediation as required, since the skeet shooting operation likely led to some contamination on the property from lead and other materials.

