West End Tour of Homes on June 25

From 5-10 p.m. June 25, the Historic West End Tour of Homes and Gardens will begin from the Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of West End Neighborhood Development)

From 5-10 p.m. June 25, the Historic West End Tour of Homes and Gardens will begin from the Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of West End Neighborhood Development)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
58 minutes ago

The Historic West End Tour of Homes and Gardens is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. June 25, beginning from the Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.

A tour of 10 restored homes are included in this one-night only event, including an art gallery and a museum.

The event is organized by the West End Neighborhood Development (WEND) and presented by Lee+White.

For tickets at $25 for each adult and $15 for each child under age 16, visit bit.ly/3NmLwXA or AtlantaWestEnd.com.

