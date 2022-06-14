West End Tour of Homes on June 25

The Historic West End Tour of Homes and Gardens is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. June 25, beginning from the Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.
A tour of 10 restored homes are included in this one-night only event, including an art gallery and a museum.
The event is organized by the West End Neighborhood Development (WEND) and presented by Lee+White.
For tickets at $25 for each adult and $15 for each child under age 16, visit bit.ly/3NmLwXA or AtlantaWestEnd.com.
