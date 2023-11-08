Veterans to be honored by the Atlanta History Center

Credit: Atlanta History Center

Credit: Atlanta History Center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Veterans Day events are scheduled this weekend at the Atlanta History Center to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., all are invited to attend the 42nd annual Veterans Day Parade at the center’s Midtown Atlanta campus at the corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.

See more details about the parade at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/parade.

In addition to watching the parade, pick up Veterans History Project swag and learn more about all of the center’s efforts to collect and preserve veterans history.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2wjchn79.

On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Atlanta History Center’s Buckhead campus, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, will offer free admission at the door and free parking for veterans, active service members and their families.

Among the highlights will be curator chats, walking tours of Veterans Park, a lineup of Veterans History Project interviews and veterans-related short films and a free barbecue lunch for the first 250 guests.

View more information at tinyurl.com/49pbnnup.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
2h ago

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?
2h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
3h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hosea Helps

Hosea Helps seeks Thanksgiving, Christmas donations
Veterans Day events focus on Korea on Nov. 11
Suicide Prevention Walk is Nov. 5 at Piedmont Park
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
4h ago
How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
8h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top