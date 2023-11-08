Veterans to be honored by the Atlanta History Center

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., all are invited to attend the 42nd annual Veterans Day Parade at the center’s Midtown Atlanta campus at the corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.

See more details about the parade at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/parade.

In addition to watching the parade, pick up Veterans History Project swag and learn more about all of the center’s efforts to collect and preserve veterans history.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2wjchn79.

On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Atlanta History Center’s Buckhead campus, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, will offer free admission at the door and free parking for veterans, active service members and their families.

Among the highlights will be curator chats, walking tours of Veterans Park, a lineup of Veterans History Project interviews and veterans-related short films and a free barbecue lunch for the first 250 guests.

View more information at tinyurl.com/49pbnnup.