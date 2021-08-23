Underground Atlanta to debut Banksy exhibit

Almost everyone has heard of Banksy, and longtime fans or curious observers will enjoy an opportunity to experience his iconic works when The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” debuts in North America on Sept. 3. Due to popular demand for tickets since they went on sale in May, presenters of the exhibition recently announced Underground Atlanta will host the exhibition through Jan. 9, according to a press release.
Tickets to the exhibition – which includes more than 140 of the artist’s works such as his certificated original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show which has been created only for this show – start at $29.20 available now through ArtOfBanksy.com. All tickets purchased previously remain valid for the confirmed time – only the venue has changed.
Building upon the incredible success of The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” in Europe and Australia, the exhibition is coming to the U.S. for a short period of time, with other cities to be announced. To date, over 1 million people have visited the exhibition worldwide, and in Atlanta nearly 3,000 tickets sold in the first 20 minutes of availability on May 18.
Regarded as one of the most valuable and talked about artists of our time, the Banksy’s popularity cannot be denied. The exhibition The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” presented by SEE Global Entertainment presents original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and more. Some of Banksy’s works are carefully reproduced with his stencil technique especially for the exhibition.
A video documentary gives visitors insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting in every city. The show promises – and delivers – a genuinely impressive experience and is a “must see” to celebrate or learn about Banksy’s art, which consistently serves as a conversation starter.
Information: ArtOfBanksy.com