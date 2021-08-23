Underground Atlanta to debut Banksy exhibit

Tickets to the exhibition – which includes more than 140 of the artist’s works such as his certificated original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show which has been created only for this show – start at $29.20 available now through ArtOfBanksy.com. All tickets purchased previously remain valid for the confirmed time – only the venue has changed.

Building upon the incredible success of The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” in Europe and Australia, the exhibition is coming to the U.S. for a short period of time, with other cities to be announced. To date, over 1 million people have visited the exhibition worldwide, and in Atlanta nearly 3,000 tickets sold in the first 20 minutes of availability on May 18.