‘The Chosen’ cast comes to the Fox on Nov. 15

The cast and creative team of “The Chosen” will be coming to the Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
This fundraiser will benefit the Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle, which is the host of the permanent film campus of “The Chosen” in Texas.
Also that evening, episodes 1 and 2 of the new Season 3 will be shown.
Fees start at $154 + $33 fee to $354 + $60 fee for each ticket.
Starting Nov. 18, these episodes will begin to be shown in many theaters as long as there is demand, according to Dallas Jenkins, creator of the free TV series, in a statement at youtube.com/c/TheChosenSeries.
“The Chosen” is the first “multi-season series based on the true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ,” according to an Angel Studio statement.
See the Season 3 trailer at watch.AngelStudios.com/TheChosen/watch.
For Fox Theatre tickets, go to FoxTheatre.org/events/detail/the-chosen.
Visit TheChosen.tv or sarmytx.org/hoblitzelle for more information.
