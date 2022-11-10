‘The Chosen’ cast comes to the Fox on Nov. 15

“The Chosen” is the first “multi-season series based on the true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ,” according to an Angel Studio statement.

See the Season 3 trailer at watch.AngelStudios.com/TheChosen/watch.

For Fox Theatre tickets, go to FoxTheatre.org/events/detail/the-chosen.

Visit TheChosen.tv or sarmytx.org/hoblitzelle for more information.