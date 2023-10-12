The Breman Museum hosts Archives Day on Oct. 15

Credit: The Breman Museum

Credit: The Breman Museum

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Jewish Genealogical Society of Georgia will hold a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta.

On Archives Day, panelists will include genealogy experts Gary Deutsch, Gary Palgon, Peggy Freedman and Hariette Gershon.

From noon-2 p.m., Archives Day also will include three activities:

  • Creating an Oral History of Your Family: Step by Step - Discover the Art of Storytelling. Children will be able to record their parents and grandparents.
  • Preserving Cherished Memories: Family Photographs - A Snapshot in Time.
  • Genealogy Mentoring: Unlock the Secrets of Your Ancestry. Guests are invited to engage with the panel of genealogy experts to unearth their family’s hidden past. They can bring their questions and get insider tips for tracing their family tree.

In addition to the Archives Day activities, there will be a docent-led tour of The Breman’s Holocaust exhibition - “Absence of Humanity: The Holocaust Years 1933-1945.”

Tickets should be bought online by Oct. 15 at $12 (and taxes and fees) per nonmember and free for Breman Museum members and children younger than 12 at tinyurl.com/462ee3wb.

Find more details at thebreman.org/Events/Archives-Day-at-The-Breman.

Carolyn Cunningham
