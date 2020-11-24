Thanksgiving holiday sees transit changes

Although people consider the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a time to relax and eat, there are many who still need to get around. Local transit services have canceled or modified service during this time. Make sure to check with the different authorities before heading out. Here are downtown-related transit changes for Wednesday through Friday:
- MARTA, November 26-27: Bus, train, and streetcar will run on Saturday schedule timing
- Xpress, November 25-27: No Downtown commuter service
- Gwinnett County Transit (GCT), November 26-27: No Downtown commuter service
- CobbLinc, November 26-27: No Downtown commuter service. Modified schedule on November 25.